Unbelievable Video From Derecho That Hit Iowa in August 2020

It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned a years-long cleanup effort.

A derecho is described as a “widespread, long-lived, straight-line wind storm that is associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms known as a mesoscale convective system. Derechos can cause hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, heavy rains, and flash floods.”

The derecho that swept through Iowa on August 10 and 11, 2020 produced winds in excess of 135 mph.

The winds destroyed buildings, flattened corn and soybean fields, and blew trees to the ground. The event also caused a blackout that lasted for weeks afterward in some areas.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa was one of the hardest-hit cities in the state suffering a near-complete blackout that lasted for weeks in some areas widespread and severe property damage, and an estimated loss of at least half of the city's tree canopy.

