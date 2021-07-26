United States VA Mandates COVID Vaccine for All Medical Employees

We have seen many recent COVID-19 mandates from businesses and health providers including in the Sioux Empire with Sanford Health making the announcement last week.

You can add another local health provider to that list as nationally the VA announced on Monday that they would be requiring the COVID-19 vaccines for all medical employees meaning the VA located in Sioux Falls will abide by those requirements as well.

The New York Times reports that those included in the list of medical employees will be "doctors, dentists, registered nurses, physician assistants, and some specialists."

Additionally, the VA is giving their medical employees eight weeks to get vaccinated.

According to the VA, they say in a matter of weeks, they lost four employees due to death from COVID-19 and none of them were vaccinated.

For more information on the VA, their locations, and news surrounding the organization, you can visit their website.