Valarie Allman Wins Track and Field Gold for United States
TOKYO (AP) — Discus thrower Valarie Allman won the first track and field gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Games.
Allman’s winning throw went 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches) to hold off Kristin Pudenz of Germany in a competition that was delayed by rain. Yaime Perez of Cuba captured the bronze.
The 26-year-old Allman’s winning throw was on her first attempt. She went to high school in Colorado, college at Stanford, and trains in Texas.
