Lokonobei Breaks Augustana Track Record in 60-Meter Hurdles

It's not everyday that you get to see history, but over the weekend, Augustana University saw some history on the track.

Lawerence Lokonobei was able to break the Augustana University 60-meter hurdles record with a historic performance.

Augustana has a long history of showcasing amazing talent in track and field and in cross country and Lokonobei is the latest to add his name to that list.

Here is the complete release from the Augie Track and Field team on the huge accomplishment for Lawerence Lokonobei.

The Augustana indoor track and field squad saw a school record fall and four total provisional marks at the Mark Schuck Multi & Open this weekend. AU recorded nine event wins and was highlighted by a historic performance from Lawrence Lokonobei .

Lokonobei broke the Augustana school record in the 60-meter hurdles by breaking through the eight second barrier with a time of 7.99. He grasped his second provisional mark of the season in the 60-meter hurdles. His performance this weekend ranks him in the top-10 in the nation in the event.

Following her record breaking performance last weekend, Nyanas Kur recorded two event wins this weekend in the 60m dash in a time of 7.64 and 200m dash with a time of 24.66. Kur secured her fourth provisional mark of the season.

Kylee Sallee saw success in the pentathlon winning the event while also receiving her second provisional mark this season. Salle garnered a total of 3,421 points in the five events. She took first place in the pentathlon high jump with a height of 5.60 meters while also taking first in the pentathlon long jump with a distance of 5.72 meters. Jayda Becker joined Sallee in pentathlon wins with a first place finish in the pentathlon 800m dash with a time of 2:26.31.

The Augustana distance squad made its presence known this weekend seeing first place finishes and personal bests. Henry Klitzke made his season debut through a first place finish in the 3,000m with a time of 8:20.33. Gavin Fischer and Trent DeCook each saw personal bests in the 300m dash with a 7.13 time for Fish and 7.3 time for DeCook.

Cami Streff saw success in the 600m dash taking first place with a time of 1:37.06. In the women's 1,000m, the group of Nicolette Schmidt , Streff and Mia Salas took second, third and fourth place. Schmidt took second in a time of 4:59.27 while Streff and Salas were at each other's heels with a time of 5:02.56 for Streff and 5:02.59 for Salas.

Up Next

The Vikings return to action at the Bison Open hosted by North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota, Feb. 3-4.