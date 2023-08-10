Iowa Women’s Basketball Team to Play Game Inside Kinnick Stadium

The University of Iowa has already put on a wrestling meet inside Kinnick Stadium, and now it's time for women's basketball to tussle on the turf.

Obviously, tussle on the turf is the name I came up for this game but the Iowa women won't be playing on the grass inside Kinnick. They could probably put up 100 that way too, but they'll be playing on the hardwood, laid on the Kinnick Stadium turf. It should be another fun day in Iowa City.

The University of Iowa announced Thursday afternoon that the Hawkeye women will host "Crossover at Kinnick" this fall. There's no doubt in my mind it will be well attended.

Iowa hosts DePaul for the "Crossover at Kinnick" exhibition game on Sunday, October 15, with tip-off at 3 p.m.

Excitement is understandably very high for the 2023-24 season. The Iowa women's basketball team returns three starters (Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, & Gabbie Marshall) from a team that went 31-7 and finished the national runner-up.

Gabbie Marshall said in a media release, “We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium. We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

Season ticket holders from this past season will be able to purchase tickets to the game beginning Tuesday, August 15 at 9 a.m. University of Iowa contributors and football season ticket holders can purchase beginning on August 16, and the general public on Thursday, August 17. Proceeds from the game will benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Kinnick-only reserved seats will be $10 for adults and $5 for students and youth (18 and under). General admission seats are $5.

Rain or Shine tickets (limited number) will be $20. That will allow fans to attend the game if the weather forces it to be played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The exhibition game will be available for viewing on B1G+, and will also air on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

*All tickets are non-refundable. Those who purchase the $20 tickets will get a commemorative digital souvenir if the game is moved inside.

In November 2015, the Iowa wrestling team defeated Oklahoma State at Kinnick Stadium 18-16. There were 42,287 people there that day. Don't be surprised if there are even more for the Crossover at Kinnick.

