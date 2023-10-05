Get to Know the New Iowa Hawkeyes Starting QB, Deacon Hill

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have a new starting Quarterback for the remainder of the season following the season-ending injury to Michigan transfer Cade McNamara.

McNamara was lost to a knee injury early in the Hawkeyes win over Michigan State this past Saturday, and now Deacon Hill will be the starter moving forward.

Hill is also a transfer, who came to Iowa City this past offseason from the Wisconsin Badger football program.

In addition to having a cool name, Hill has some serious size and athleticism. He stands at 6'3 and comes in right around 255 pounds. Additionally, Hill should be able to move pretty well both in and out of the pocket.

Per Hawkeyes Wire, he is just a bit short on experience at the collegiate level:

Deacon Hill spent just one season as a member of the Badgers prior to transferring to Iowa prior to the 2023 season. As a member of the Badgers, Hill did not register a passing attempt and just appeared in one game.

Hill was a 3-4 star recruit out of high school depending on where you look and attended Santa Barbara High School out in California.

We'll see if the Cali kid can keep the Hawkeyes in contention for a Big Ten West title.

The Hawkeyes, who are 4-1 on the season, take on Big Ten West rival Purdue at home at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, a 2:30 kickoff time.

Here's the remainder of the regular season for Iowa following the matchup with the Boilers: @ Wisc, vs. Minn, @ NW, vs. Rutg, vs. Ill, @ Neb. The 2023 Big Ten Championship game from Indianapolis is set for Saturday, December 2nd.

Source: Hawkeyes Wire (USA Today)