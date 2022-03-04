Ventriloquist and Singer Darci Lynne Coming to Grand Falls Casino

The youngest contestant to ever win America's Got Talent is coming to the Sioux Falls area for a show later this year.

Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne is bringing her My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) Tour! to Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.

The show is on November 12, 2022, at 8:00 PM.

Darci Lynne Farmer was born in Oklahoma City in 2004 and was given a puppet by her parents for her tenth birthday to help her overcome extreme shyness.

The next year, she got her first national TV exposure on Little Big Shots.

In 2017, just three weeks shy of her 13th birthday, Darci won Season 12 of America's Got Talent, following in the footsteps of her idol, ventriloquist Terry Fator, the AGT Season Two winner.

The video of her appearing on the talent show has been viewed more than 58 million times, an all-time record for any AGT contestant.

Four months after winning AGT, Darci embarked on her first national tour, Darci Lynne and Friends Live. It was originally scheduled for just five dates but eventually grew to 52 shows between January 2018 and January 2019.

General public tickets for Darci Lynne's show at Grand Falls Casino go on sale tomorrow (March 5) at 10:00 AM. They range in price from $55 to $69 (plus taxes and fees).

