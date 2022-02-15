If you frequent the museums at The Washington Pavilion, then you know how fun and educational they are.

If you've never been, now is the perfect opportunity to give the whole family a new experience.

During the months of February and March, when you enroll or renew a museum membership, it will only cost you $1 for the first three months.

A membership offers exposure to engaging, interactive, and hands-on art and science exhibits!

Memberships include year-round access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center as well as the Visual Arts Center and the Wells Fargo CineDome!

Addition benefits include:

10% off camps and classes

10% at Leonardo's Cafe

Early ticket access to select shows

Member-only events

“We are committed to enhancing the membership experience through updated exhibits, new and improved learning experiences, and additional perks that benefit everyone. A membership pays for itself in less than two visits, so don’t miss out on this great deal!” says Cameron Ostrom, Membership Services and Sales Manager for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

There are various membership levels to fit your needs. For more about memberships, click here, visit the Washington Pavilion box office, or call 605-367-6000.