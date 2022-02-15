Washington Pavilion Offering $1 Museum Memberships For Limited Time

If you frequent the museums at The Washington Pavilion, then you know how fun and educational they are.

If you've never been, now is the perfect opportunity to give the whole family a new experience.

Get our free mobile app

During the months of February and March, when you enroll or renew a museum membership, it will only cost you $1 for the first three months.

A membership offers exposure to engaging, interactive, and hands-on art and science exhibits!

Memberships include year-round access to the Kirby Science Discovery Center as well as the Visual Arts Center and the Wells Fargo CineDome!

Addition benefits include:

  • 10% off camps and classes
  • 10% at Leonardo's Cafe
  • Early ticket access to select shows
  • Member-only events

“We are committed to enhancing the membership experience through updated exhibits, new and improved learning experiences, and additional perks that benefit everyone. A membership pays for itself in less than two visits, so don’t miss out on this great deal!” says Cameron Ostrom, Membership Services and Sales Manager for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

There are various membership levels to fit your needs. For more about memberships, click here, visit the Washington Pavilion box office, or call 605-367-6000.

New Sculptures Added In Sioux Falls For Sculpture Walk - May 2021

The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is known to be the largest outdoor exhibit that features sculptures year-round on Phillips Avenue and throughout other parts of the city. Well over 800 sculptures have been on display throughout the history of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.
If you've been walking around Downtown Sioux Falls the last couple of days, you've probably have noticed the latest editions to this year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. My friend Miranda and I sure enjoyed seeing the new sculptures!
Every year, we walk around to admire the new artwork in the city. It was just a coincidence we were in town when some new sculptures were unveiled!
Check out these exciting new additions to Downtown Sioux Falls!

Filed Under: Kirby Science Discover Center, Memberships, Sioux Falls, Visual Arts Center, Washington Pavilion, Wells Fargo CineDome
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top