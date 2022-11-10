Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!

If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities.

According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying for everyone's admission to the Washington Pavilion this Saturday, November 12, from 10 AM to 5 PM. That includes everything in the Pavilion - the Kirby Science Center, the Visual Arts Center, and even the Wells Fargo Cinedome!

The Cinedome is showing 3 fantastic movies this Saturday:

Superpower Dogs - 11 AM and 2 PM

Train Time - 12 and 4 PM

Dinosaurs of Antarctica - 1 and 3 PM

If you've wanted to check out our amazing Washington Pavilion, but the cost was stopping you, this Saturday (November 12) is the day to get there and see everything there is.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is having another fun, free event, too. It's the "Downtown Remote Car Soccer Battle"! Sound fun? You know it definitely will be and it will test your remote control car skills.

It's going on from 1 to 2:30 PM at the temporary plaza, next to the downtown parking ramp on 10th Street, a block from Phillips Avenue.

Register here and join the fun! For more info call the Parks & Rec Department at 605-367-8222.

Find more great information on weekend happenings just by adopting your own messenger pigeon at Pigeon 605.

Source: Pigeon 605