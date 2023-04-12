WATCH: A ‘Spongebob’ Character Hilariously Call A Milwaukee Brewers Inning

Fans watching the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field were in for a surprise when a beloved 'Spongebob' character called an inning.

The Brewers are off to a strong start this season with a record of 8-3 so far. Pitcher Corbin Brunes has also picked his game up since the start of the season:

Get our free mobile app

I'm not going to lie, it has been a while since I've been to a baseball game. However, I love it when the ball clubs have some fun. Typically in the fourth innings, the Brewers have junior announces, and it really makes for a great time.

Fans were in for a treat last Friday when a special guest did the announcing during the Cardinals and Brewers game. It was no other than actor Bill Fagerbakke. The name might not sound familiar, but the voice sure does. Bill is known for his roles as the assistant coach Dauber on the sitcom 'Coach', Marshall's dad on 'How I Met Your Mother', and of course the loveable Patrick Star on 'Spongebob Sqaurepants'.

SpongeBob SquarePants Wax Figure Unveiled in Honor of 10th Anniversary Larry Busacca loading...

It looks like fans had a lot of fun as many took to Twitter to share some videos of the play calling:

If that wasn't enough of a fun surprise, Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons was also in attendance. He even judged a drum off and was in the announcers booth:

Maybe the pair are making some kind of Midwest baseball tour. They were also seen at the Cincinnati Reds game last week:

Maybe they will make a stop at Target Field for a Twins game soon!

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery