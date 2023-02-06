Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen has dreams of becoming an Olympic curler, something he is taking very seriously. Those who thought he wouldn't have a chance are likely rethinking that now.

Allen is currently competing in the U.S. Championships in Denver on a curling team skippered by Minnesota native Jason Smith. They couldn't have asked for a bigger challenge in the opening round as they faced Team Shuster, the 2018 Olympic Champions.

Well, as Vikings fans know, you never count out a focused Jared Allen, and in a shocking turn of events, Team Smith upset Team Shuster. Team Smith won Sunday night's match 10-6 to start the week-long tournament. Team Shuster led 6-5 after eight ends before Team Smith scored two in the ninth and then sealed the match with three in the 10th end.

On Monday, both teams were back in action. Team Shuster rebounded with an 8-7 win over Team Sampson. Meanwhile, Jared Allen's crew kept rolling as Team Smith defeated Team Ruohonen 8-6.

As the week-long tournament continues, it will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out. Team Shuster may have suffered the first-round upset, but they are a team that's been tried and tested over the years.

You can watch Sunday's upset unfold in the video below.

With Team Shuster taking curling popularity to unbelievable levels since their Olympic victory, adding a high-profile athlete like Jared Allen into the mix can only make the sport more popular. If Jared Allen's Olympic dreams do come true, I don't think anyone would doubt his team could take home the gold.

