Jared Allen Being Added to Vikings’ Ring of Honor – Here’s Why

The Minnesota Vikings announced today that DE Jared Allen would be the 27th member of the Ring of Honor, and the 7th defensive lineman to earn a spot.

Allen spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and in every one of those seasons, he ranked in the NFL's top 10 in sacks. He has the 12th most sacks in NFL history with 136 and is tied for the NFL record with four career safeties, all with the Vikings.

Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said in a press release, "Jared played with a passion, energy, and drive that few players are able to match for as long as he did. He raised the level of play for everyone around him with his relentless approach, and he set a positive example with his engagement in the Minnesota community."

Allen will be officially added to the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony Sunday, October 30th at US Bank Stadium when the Arizona Cardinals visit.

Jared Allen will join Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair, Joey Browner, Ahmad Rashad, Randy Moss, Dennis Green, Steve Jordan and Kevin Williams in the Ring of Honor. SKOL!

