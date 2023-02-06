WATCH Five Players Get Ejected From Timberwolves + Magic Game

During Saturday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic, 5 players ended up getting ejected with a few being fined by the NBA.

Just a few weeks after fight night at the Minnesota Wild game against the Philadelphia Flyers, another professional Minnesota sports team got in a tussle. Punches were flown in the third quarter of the Magic and Timberwolves game on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

The wolves were down by ten points late in the third when Minnesota's Austin Rivers clashed with Orlando's Mo Bamba who was on the bench. That's when Jalen Suggs from the Magic came running in and pulled Rivers down to the floor. You then hear whistles and see Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert from the Wolves rush down to the court to assist.

Punches ended up being thrown and all in all, five players were ejected from the game. The players were: Bamba and Suggs from Orlando, and Rivers, Jaden McDaniels, and Taurean Prince from Minnesota.

If you were watching the game, it looks as if this fight happened suddenly. Rivers missed a 3-point shot and apparently, Bamba from the bench began saying some things. If you are wondering about the height difference, Rivers is about 6 feet shorter than Bamba.

The Timberwolves ended up losing the game 127 - 120, despite D’Angelo Russell scoring 29 points with 10 rebounds, Edwards scoring 19, and Gobert scoring 15.

According to the CBS News, Bamba will forfeit $284,138 in salary, while Rivers will forfeit. $60,121. Suggs will also have to forfeit $47,740. McDaniels was fined $20,000 for getting involved. Along with the fines, Bamba was suspended for four games, Rivers for three, and Suggs was suspended for just one game.

Watch the video of the fight and ejections below:

