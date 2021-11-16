Imagine, you're just going along living your life, working, spending free time with friends, pursuing hobbies and interests, going on adventures with your family.

All of a sudden your world is turned upside down by your child's illness or serious accident. You end up far from home spending hour-after-hour at the hospital. Thankfully the Ronald McDonald House offers you refuge close to your child.

The two Sioux Falls Ronald McDonald houses have provided comfort to over 1,0000 families in our area.

The houses give each family a private room and bath to escape to, for a nap, a night's sleep, or just a break. Hot home-cooked meals are another comfort offered to people staying at the houses.

There are family rooms to gather in as well as playrooms. Laundry facilities are there to help people keep up with the chores they need to do.

Here in Sioux Falls, we are fortunate to have two Ronald McDonald Houses, one near the Avera Campus and the other close to the Sanford Children's Hospital campus. All of the services and comforts offered to families with sick or injured children are free.

In October, the Leonard Management company which owns McDonald's franchises all over the country including 15 in South Dakota, celebrated their 30th Anniversary kicked off "30 Days of Giving". They encouraged all of their patrons to bring in non-perishable household items.

This included facial tissues, Ziploc bags, disinfectant wipes and sprays, laundry detergent, breakfast items, and McDonald's gift cards.

All of the donated items have been loaded into a truck and the delivery of this incredible gift is happening on Wednesday, November 17 from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Ronald McDonald House at 825 South Lake Avenue.

If you'd like to make a donation during this "Giving Season" see the Ronald McDonald Houses Wish List.