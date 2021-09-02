Where is COVID Spreading Fastest in South Dakota?

When it comes to the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota, the hot spot in the state is west river.

24/7 Wall Street says that Rapid City is currently experiencing South Dakota's fastest growth of coronavirus.

The state's second-largest city has seen its infection rates more than double over the past two weeks.

According to South Dakota Department of Health officials, Rapid City had an average of 87.6 new daily COVID cases (per 100,000 people) for the week ending August 30.

That number is more than double the number of new cases from the previous week - 37.4 per 100,000.

Overall, Rapid City has seen 18,715 cases of COVID since the pandemic began.

Pennington County trails only Minnehaha County (33,411) in the total number of cases in South Dakota.

Overall in South Dakota, there were 432 new COVID cases confirmed Thursday (September 2) with 5,688 active cases in the state. 218 people are currently hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, South Dakota has logged 117,067 cases, which resulted in 6,870 hospitalizations and 2,077 deaths.

Brunswick, Georgia currently has the highest COVID transmission rate - 231.7 people per 100,000.

