Why Are People Leaving Money On South Dakota Cemetery Headstones

There are over 1100 cemeteries in South Dakota. Why is it that people are leaving coins on some of the headstones?

Apparently leaving a coin on the headstone lets loved ones of the deceased soldier's family know that someone has come to visit the grave.

And when you see coins on South Dakota headstones the different coins mean different things.

When someone leaves a penny on a headstone they are simply saying they visited.

When someone leaves a nickel on a headstone it means that they attended boot camp with the fallen soldier.

When someone leaves a dime on a headstone it means that they served with the deceased person.

And, When someone leaves a quarter on a headstone it means that they were with the soldier when he or she died.

According to News Review the practice of leaving coins on cemeteries' headstones became common during the Vietnam War, due to the political divide in the country over the war.

Leaving a coin was a practical way to communicate that you had visited the grave than contacting the soldier’s family, which could evolve into an uncomfortable argument over politics relating to the war.

