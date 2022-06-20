You Won’t Believe Where Some People Think Mt. Rushmore Is

In South Dakota, we are quite accustomed to being overlooked.

We live in 'flyover country' after all, you know the part of the country where people just pass by on their way from one coast to another.

Even our best-known landmark, Mount Rushmore, doesn't give the state the recognition it deserves.

Get our free mobile app

And while we put up with the fact that a lot of people don't know those famous faces are carved into a mountain in South Dakota, certainly they know which country is home to those granite busts of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln.

Or do they?

I recently came across this 2016 YouTube video from media analyst and best-selling author Mark Dice where he asks people in San Diego one simple question:

In which country is Mount Rushmore located?

Enjoy...

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America