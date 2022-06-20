You Won’t Believe Where Some People Think Mt. Rushmore Is
In South Dakota, we are quite accustomed to being overlooked.
We live in 'flyover country' after all, you know the part of the country where people just pass by on their way from one coast to another.
Even our best-known landmark, Mount Rushmore, doesn't give the state the recognition it deserves.
And while we put up with the fact that a lot of people don't know those famous faces are carved into a mountain in South Dakota, certainly they know which country is home to those granite busts of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln.
Or do they?
I recently came across this 2016 YouTube video from media analyst and best-selling author Mark Dice where he asks people in San Diego one simple question:
In which country is Mount Rushmore located?
Enjoy...