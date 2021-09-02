14 Ways to Use Peanut Butter Around the House

As a lifetime partner to jelly, an energy booster on its own, and smeared on a piece of toast, that jar of peanut butter is so underrated. Move over vinegar! We have unearthed many great household hacks for peanut butter.

Other than its high protein value, the peanut butter we grew up with can be a helpful tool. Thanks to Dr. George Washington Carver, who was a genius of the invention with the peanut, we can all use peanut butter to remove gum. And that's just the beginning.

But before you begin to experiment, take note - If you or someone in your family has a peanut allergy, stop right now. If not, here we go: