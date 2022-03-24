Is It Worth Adding Butter To a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich?

Last week I was informed that there is a segment of the population that uses butter on their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

I was confused.

Get our free mobile app

This was one of those things I had just never given any thought to. I never thought to use butter on a PBJ because peanut butter is already pretty creamy, not to mention it has the word "butter" in its name. At face value, it seemed redundant.

For most of this week, I was harassed to finally try it. I failed to do so for a couple of days, only because I forgot to do it. But last night I finally tried it out as a snack.

Andy Erickson/TSM Andy Erickson/TSM loading...

I wasn't given instructions but I assumed the butter would go on first. If you think this butter looks extraordinarily yellow, it is. It's not margarine or an imitation, it's some grass-fed butter from Costco and it's really good. Then I added the peanut butter and finally the jelly. The jelly was barely spread because jelly doesn't spread worth a damn on top of peanut butter. I usually spread it on half of the slice or on another piece of untouched bread so it will spread and become a proper sandwich. But the main antagonist wanting me to try it said it was best on one slice of bread. Why not, fewer carbs to consume.

Andy Erickson/TSM Andy Erickson/TSM loading...

So I ate it. It was good. But was it better for having the layer of butter underneath the more prominent flavors? I don't think so. It may have been five to ten percent creamier or richer than without the butter, but if I didn't know it was there, I doubt I would have noticed. I will probably go back to forgoing butter on my future forays into PBJ. But I certainly won't fault those who do it.