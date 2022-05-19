15 Things You Shouldn’t Ever Send Down Your Garbage Disposal

Plumbers encounter all kinds of things when they are called to homes. They just never know exactly what they will find. But when it comes to garbage disposals, the number of things that end up stopping them in their tracks is wacky.

"Most people do not use garbage disposals correctly. They were made to handle residual food scraps on plates, which would otherwise build up and clog a drain. They were never meant for cleaning out your refrigerator."- -Paul Abrams, a spokesman for the Cincinnati-based Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Water Cleanup

So in an effort to make your plumber's life a bit easier, and your plumbing bill a little lower, here is a list of things you should never put down a garbage disposal. Unless of course, you're at someone else's house, in which case, it's their problem.

15 Things You Shouldn't Ever Send Down the Garbage Disposal!

Sources: Eating Well, Art Plumbing and Air Conditioning, and Boulden Brothers Plumbing