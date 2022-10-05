2022 Coolest Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults, & Pets
Halloween time in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota means if you are thinking of a costume idea for grownups, kids, and pets you have to keep in mind it could be worn in a snow storm.
If you need ideas for Halloween costumes this year Market Watch has come out with what it says are the TOP-SELLING HALLOWEEN COSTUMES for Adults, Kids, and Pets.
2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR ADULTS:
- Inflatable T-rex
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Buddy the Elf
- Dark Knight
- Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz"
- Captain Marvel
- Rey from "The Force Awakens"
- Harley Quinn
- Ride a Beer Buddy
- Elvis
2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR KIDS:
- Paw Patrol
- Justice League
- Dorothy
- Darth Vader
- Harley Quinn
- Black-and-White Striped Inmate Costumes
- Inflatable T-rex
- Black Panther
- Foxy from the video game "Five Nights at Freddy's"
- Sonic the Hedgehog.
2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR PETS:
- Minions
- Bette Midler's Winifred character from "Hocus Pocus"
- Beetlejuice
- Tigger from "Winnie-the-Pooh"
- Walking Teddy Bear Costumes
- Walking Vet Costumes
- Ariel from "The Little Mermaid"
- Slimer from "Ghostbusters"
- Snow White
- Superman
