2022 Coolest Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults, & Pets

Halloween time in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota means if you are thinking of a costume idea for grownups, kids, and pets you have to keep in mind it could be worn in a snow storm.

If you need ideas for Halloween costumes this year Market Watch has come out with what it says are the TOP-SELLING HALLOWEEN COSTUMES for Adults, Kids, and Pets.

TRex Costume Amazon.com

2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR ADULTS:

Inflatable T-rex Wonder Woman 1984 Buddy the Elf Dark Knight Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" Captain Marvel Rey from "The Force Awakens" Harley Quinn Ride a Beer Buddy Elvis

Paw Patrol Costume Amazon.com

2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR KIDS:

Paw Patrol Justice League Dorothy Darth Vader Harley Quinn Black-and-White Striped Inmate Costumes Inflatable T-rex Black Panther Foxy from the video game "Five Nights at Freddy's" Sonic the Hedgehog.

Minion Pet Costume Amazon.com

2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR PETS:

Minions Bette Midler's Winifred character from "Hocus Pocus" Beetlejuice Tigger from "Winnie-the-Pooh" Walking Teddy Bear Costumes Walking Vet Costumes Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" Slimer from "Ghostbusters" Snow White Superman