2022 Coolest Halloween Costumes For Kids, Adults, & Pets

Halloween time in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota means if you are thinking of a costume idea for grownups, kids, and pets you have to keep in mind it could be worn in a snow storm.

If you need ideas for Halloween costumes this year Market Watch has come out with what it says are the TOP-SELLING HALLOWEEN COSTUMES for Adults, Kids, and Pets.

TRex Costume Amazon.com
2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR ADULTS:

  1. Inflatable T-rex
  2. Wonder Woman 1984
  3. Buddy the Elf
  4. Dark Knight
  5. Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz"
  6. Captain Marvel
  7. Rey from "The Force Awakens"
  8. Harley Quinn
  9. Ride a Beer Buddy
  10. Elvis
Paw Patrol Costume Amazon.com
2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR KIDS:

  1. Paw Patrol
  2. Justice League
  3. Dorothy
  4. Darth Vader
  5. Harley Quinn
  6. Black-and-White Striped Inmate Costumes
  7. Inflatable T-rex
  8. Black Panther
  9. Foxy from the video game "Five Nights at Freddy's"
  10. Sonic the Hedgehog.
Minion Pet Costume Amazon.com
2022 TOP 10 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR PETS:

  1. Minions
  2. Bette Midler's Winifred character from "Hocus Pocus"
  3. Beetlejuice
  4. Tigger from "Winnie-the-Pooh"
  5. Walking Teddy Bear Costumes
  6. Walking Vet Costumes
  7. Ariel from "The Little Mermaid"
  8. Slimer from "Ghostbusters"
  9. Snow White
  10. Superman

