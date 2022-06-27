5 Places to Donate Your Old Unwanted Clothes in Sioux Falls

5 Places to Donate Your Old Unwanted Clothes in Sioux Falls

Getty Images

Places to donate and sell unwanted clothing in Sioux Falls:

The summer months are a great time of the year to rid yourself of unwanted clothing. To be clear, I am talking about items in your closets and dresser drawers, not on your body.

But, if you feel compelled to remove clothing from your body (especially you women reading this), far be it from me to stand in your way.

But I digress to get back on point. It seems like many people choose to do their annual clothing purges during the spring and summer months. That's one of the reasons you tend to see so many rummage sales, and the various thrift stores always seem to have an overabundance of clothing-related items during this time of year.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been deliberating long and hard on what to toss and what to keep over the past few weeks, here are five different places scattered around the Sioux Empire where you can take the unwanted clothes you've recently fallen out of love with.

Some are non-profit charity organizations, and a couple of these spots are businesses where you just might make a couple of bucks on your unwanted stuff.

5 Places to Donate Your Old Unwanted Clothes in Sioux Falls

These are just five of the countless number of places all over the Sioux Empire that accept good condition used clothing, shoes, and other items. There are so many other locations all worthy and willing to take the used clothing items you no longer want or need.

To see a complete list of other places in and around Sioux Falls, click here.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

 

Filed Under: Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top