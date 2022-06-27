Places to donate and sell unwanted clothing in Sioux Falls:

The summer months are a great time of the year to rid yourself of unwanted clothing. To be clear, I am talking about items in your closets and dresser drawers, not on your body.

But, if you feel compelled to remove clothing from your body (especially you women reading this), far be it from me to stand in your way.

But I digress to get back on point. It seems like many people choose to do their annual clothing purges during the spring and summer months. That's one of the reasons you tend to see so many rummage sales, and the various thrift stores always seem to have an overabundance of clothing-related items during this time of year.

If you've been deliberating long and hard on what to toss and what to keep over the past few weeks, here are five different places scattered around the Sioux Empire where you can take the unwanted clothes you've recently fallen out of love with.

Some are non-profit charity organizations, and a couple of these spots are businesses where you just might make a couple of bucks on your unwanted stuff.

5 Places to Donate Your Old Unwanted Clothes in Sioux Falls

These are just five of the countless number of places all over the Sioux Empire that accept good condition used clothing, shoes, and other items. There are so many other locations all worthy and willing to take the used clothing items you no longer want or need.

