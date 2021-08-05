50 Cent Will Be Signing Bottles At Sioux Falls Hy-Vee

In the famous words of 50 Cent, "Go, shorty

It's your birthday

We gon' party like it's your birthday

We gon' sip Bacardi like it's your birthday

And you know we don't give a f*@! it's not your birthday"

Well, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson has leveled up and isn't sippin' on Bacardi anymore. He's more of a Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne kind of guy now.

50 Cent will be at the Hy-Vee on Louise and 49th on August 14th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to sign bottles of select Sire Spirits and pose for photos. The event is free to the public.

This special event is to celebrate the expansion of select Sire Spirits products now being available at Hy-Vee stores.

According to Wikipedia, "In 2014, Jackson became a minority shareholder in Effen Vodka, a brand of vodka produced in the Netherlands, when he invested an undisclosed amount in the company Sire Spirits LLC."

Since then, he has promoted the brand in concert, on his social media, and by doing in-person bottle signings.