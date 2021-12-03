605 Business Spotlight: Lloyd Companies Launches Year Of Giving For 50th Anniversary

Starting in January, the Sioux Falls-based real estate company Lloyd Companies will celebrate its 50th anniversary by honoring community nonprofits. They will select two nonprofits each month to win a share of nearly $50,000.

“When Craig and Pat moved to Sioux Falls in 1972, they planned to manage one apartment project and had no clue what their future would hold”, said Mary Lloyd-Huber, the couple’s daughter, who now manages the family’s philanthropic mission.

“Over the past five decades, our family has been influenced and inspired by countless business friends who were committed to building the community. So, to celebrate our family business’s 50th anniversary, we want to recognize the nonprofits who are out there every day doing their part to work toward the mission we share at Lloyd Companies: improving quality of life in the communities we serve.”

Lloyd is looking to connect with and honor a total of 24 nonprofits with a donation to support the work being done in all the communities we live, work, and build.

Nominations will be accepted on the website through the end of August 2022. To submit a nomination click here and fill out the form. Lloyd will review and select two nonprofits each month that will receive $1,972 each in honor of the year the company started, 1972.

“We already give back to dozens of nonprofits annually and will continue to do so, but for this effort we want to hear from you about a nonprofit that is making our community a better place”, Lloyd-Huber said.

“We will begin announcing our first two honorees at the end of January and will continue to do so monthly through the end of the year. We are excited to review applications and will be sharing these impactful stories with the community throughout 2022. We encourage community members – both children and adults – to share how they are or have been impacted by a nonprofit in our community. Applications will be accepted through August 2022.”

This big commitment to give back is just the start of a historic year.

“At Lloyd, we love to celebrate our team, our partners and most of all our communities,” she said.

“We anticipate 2022 is going to be an incredible year for many reasons, from an unprecedented level of development and building activity to reflect on how far we have come in the last 50 years. So, be ready for lots more to come from Lloyd in 2022!”

Lloyd Companies is a multifaceted real estate company headquartered in Sioux Falls since 1972.

Source: Lloyd Companies Press Release