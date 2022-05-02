Get our free mobile app

WATERTOWN, SD (April 27, 2022) – Nyberg’s Ace is now open in

Watertown, South Dakota. The newest Nyberg’s Ace store, located at 702 9th Ave. SE, will bring the company’s recognized customer service and name brand products to the Watertown community.

Nyberg’s Ace Watertown is the sixth store in the Nyberg’s Ace chain. The store has

been designed to reflect the needs of the Watertown community, including solutions to everyday home improvement needs, as well as an extensive array of high-quality products in categories such as paint, lawn and garden, and housewares.

“Our goal is to provide customers with convenience along with helpful service through

one-on-one advice and assistance.” says Nyberg.

The 23,000 square-foot store is packed with thousands of essential products and

supplies, including many respected brand names.

Nyberg emphasizes that the store features key hardware categories along with specialized categories, including:

EGO brand - rated #1 in Cordless/Battery Operated Equipment

Craftsman brand tools, auto accessories and lawn & garden equipment

Magnolia Home Paint by Joanna Gaines

Key Making & FOB Programming

Ace Rewards Program