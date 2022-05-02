605 Business Spotlight: New Nyberg’s Ace Store Now Open in Watertown

605 Business Spotlight: New Nyberg’s Ace Store Now Open in Watertown

Canva/Ace
Get our free mobile app
Canva/Getty Images
loading...

WATERTOWN, SD (April 27, 2022) – Nyberg’s Ace is now open in
Watertown, South Dakota. The newest Nyberg’s Ace store, located at 702 9th Ave. SE, will bring the company’s recognized customer service and name brand products to the Watertown community.

Nyberg’s Ace Watertown is the sixth store in the Nyberg’s Ace chain. The store has
been designed to reflect the needs of the Watertown community, including solutions to everyday home improvement needs, as well as an extensive array of high-quality products in categories such as paint, lawn and garden, and housewares.
“Our goal is to provide customers with convenience along with helpful service through
one-on-one advice and assistance.” says Nyberg.
The 23,000 square-foot store is packed with thousands of essential products and
supplies, including many respected brand names.
Nyberg emphasizes that the store features key hardware categories along with specialized categories, including:

  • EGO brand - rated #1 in Cordless/Battery Operated Equipment
  • Craftsman brand tools, auto accessories and lawn & garden equipment
  • Magnolia Home Paint by Joanna Gaines
  • Key Making & FOB Programming
  • Ace Rewards Program

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info:
Filed Under: 605 Business Spotlight
Categories: Articles, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top