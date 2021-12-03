(HARRISBURG, SOUTH DAKOTA) – In 2021, Showplace Cabinetry hit a major milestone in company history, surpassing more than $100 million in sales. To celebrate the achievement and upcoming holiday season, Showplace is adding a few new employee benefits, while continuing some long traditions employees have enjoyed for many years.

As employers everywhere work to attract employees and be a workplace of choice, Showplace is also doing so. They recently added Presidents’ Day as an additional paid holiday and in early November they increased wages by $2.00 per hour for every employee, increasing starting wages to $17 per hour.

“It’s not only about attracting talent in a competitive workforce environment,” said Bill Allen, CEO. “It’s about doing the right thing, rewarding employees that got us here, and doing everything we can to celebrate our success – and make employees happy they work here.”

Showplace is rolling out some seasonal employee fun for the holidays, too:

Holiday Bonuses – Are paid out in early December based on years of service with the company to help employees with Christmas expenses.

Spreading some “Holiday Cheer” – By giving out $20,000 in prizes to employees with drawings every day until Christmas.

Ham and Turkey Giveaway – Every employee receives a holiday ham or turkey.

Santa In-Person – Santa visits on December 16th with holiday cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and gifts for employees’ children under the ages of 10.

“We know it’s not just about our employees, but their entire families,” adds Heidi Bowers, Human Resource Director. “The families support us and our workers all year long. It’s nice to give a little something fun back to them and their children.”

Showplace continues to evaluate its workplace, practices, products, and product innovations. As they celebrate the end of 2021 with employees, they are extending cheer to all and wishing everyone the happiest of holidays.

About Showplace Cabinetry Established in 1999, Showplace Cabinetry has now grown to more than 650 employee-owners who manufacture over 800 cabinets a day to serve their 1,000+ independent kitchen and bath dealers across the United States. Showplace is proud to produce all cabinets in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Source: Showplace Cabinetry Press Release