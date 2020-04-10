89 New Cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Mount Rushmore State has spiked again as we start to peak.

89 new cases of COVID-19 were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday. It is the largest increase in a single day and brings the total in the state to 536. 16 more people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 177.

Minnehaha County continues to be the hot spot in the state. Of the new cases, 78 of them come from the state's most populous county. Five more were found in Lincoln County bringing the total there to 38.

Cases remain sparse in the rest of the state. Miner County had its first case confirmed. Single new cases were also found in Beadle, Brookings, Charles Mix, Pennington, and Yankton.

County Cases Recovered Case Change Aurora 1 1 0 Beadle 22 19 1 Bon Homme 3 2 0 Brookings 7 7 1 Brown 14 9 0 Charles Mix 3 1 1 Clark 1 1 0 Clay 6 3 0 Codington 12 11 0 Corson 1 0 0 Davison 3 3 0 Deuel 1 1 0 Fall River 1 1 0 Faulk 1 1 0 Hamlin 1 1 0 Hughes 4 3 0 Hutchinson 2 2 0 Jerauld 1 0 0 Lake 2 1 0 Lawrence 9 8 0 Lincoln 38 16 5 Lyman 2 1 0 Marshall 1 1 0 McCook 2 1 0 Meade 1 1 0 Miner 1 0 1 Minnehaha 352 56 78 Oglala Lakota 1 0 0 Pennington 8 5 1 Roberts 4 3 0 Spink 3 2 0 Todd 1 1 0 Turner 5 1 0 Union 3 2 0 Yankton 19 12 1

