Giving Thanks: A Soldier’s Thanksgiving Poem

I ran across this poem that I posted a few years ago and believe it's just as relevant in this uncertain world.

Give it a read this Thanksgiving at the dinner table and remember our troops stationed all over the world in service to our country.

Instead of family and friends for Thanksgiving you will

Chow with your comrades tonight

One to your left, the other to your right.

Your regiment, your battalion,

Have now become family and friends

Living day to day in a personal sacrifice

On a mission to defend.

You are the hero's who's faces we may never get to see

But the pride and glory that's lives in a soldier heart

Bears one word

"Integrity"

On this day

We give thanks and honor to those brave and true

Our banners, we will proudly wave

The Red, White, and Blue

We will give our thanks not only to our God

but also to every soldier for our bounties, that be.

For they give meaning to words

Home of the brave Land of the Free.

To the soldiers in the mess hall

Eating their thanksgiving feast,

to the troops in the desert eating another

Meal ready to eat.

May peace, hope and strength

Travel with you along the way

And may these wishes find you

On A Soldiers Thanksgiving day.