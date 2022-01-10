Agenda in Pierre: Marijuana, Federal Windfall, Social Issues

Get our free mobile app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s rapid-fire legislative session is kicking off with lawmakers prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on some of the nation’s most incendiary social issues.

Politics in Pierre will be lively this year because of the heightened tensions of an election year, a bitter spat between House and Senate Republicans, and one of the shortest legislative sessions in the country.

As if that's not enough, a House impeachment investigation is gaining steam into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's conduct in a fatal crash.

