South Dakota Lawmakers Approve Marijuana Bill
An attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use in South Dakota has taken another step in the state legislature.
According to the website Marijuana Moment, the South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee passed SB 3 in a 5-3 vote, Thursday (February 17) in Pierre.
The bill, which is sponsored by Senator Michael Rohl (R) of Aberdeen, would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to two ounces of cannabis from licensed retailers in the state.
The bill now goes to the full Senate floor for a vote.
In November of 2020, South Dakota voters approved Constitutional Amendment A by a margin of 225,260 (54.18%) to 190,477 (45.82%). That amendment would have legalized the sale and possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use in the state.
The amendment was later struck down by the state Supreme Court following a challenge from Governor Kristi Noem's office.
The group South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is currently collecting petition signatures to try and get the issue back on the ballot for the November 2022 elections.
