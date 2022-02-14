Hitting the Mute Button on Train Horns in Sioux Falls

The sound of train horns echoing throughout the downtown Sioux Falls area may soon be silenced.
A bill making its way through the South Dakota Legislature is seeking to create 'quiet zones' in certain areas where trains operate.
Senate Bill 115, sponsored by Senator Jack Kolbeck and Representative Greg Jamison, both of Sioux Falls, would eliminate the mandatory activation of train horns in railroad crossing areas, leaving the use of horns to the discretion of train engineers.
The bill originally called for $5.4 million to be used by the Department of Transportation to establish the 'quiet zones' in Sioux Falls. The bill has since been amended to include all first-class municipalities in South Dakota, which includes all cities with a population of 5,000 or more:
- Sioux Falls
- Rapid City
- Aberdeen
- Brookings
- Watertown
- Mitchell
- Yankton
- Huron
- Pierre
- Spearfish
- Box Elder
- Vermillion
- Brandon
- Sturgis
- Harrisburg
- Madison
- Belle Fourche
- Tea
The bill was recently unanimously passed by the Senate Transportation Committee. It now goes to the Joint Appropriations Committee for approval.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker
ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
. The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.