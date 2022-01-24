State of South Dakota Buys $3.31 Million Airplane

State of South Dakota

The State of South Dakota is unveiling its latest transportation option for Governor Kristi Noem and other state officials.

Monday (January 24), Governor Noem confirmed that the state had purchased, and taken possession of, a Beechcraft 2015 King Air 350 for $3.31 million. Additional upgrades to the plane increased the final cost to $4.7 million.

According to a press release, the plane was acquired after a nationwide search through aircraft broker Verity Jet at a cost of $195,000 to taxpayers.

According to the specifications, the typical King Air 350 seats nine passengers and has a range of about 1,800 miles.

It is powered by a pair of 1,050 horsepower Pratt & Whitney turboprop engines.

Originally the state legislature had appropriated $5 million for a plane, in addition to the profits from two planes the state was selling.

Those aircraft, a King Air 200 and King Air 90, sold for a combined $3.05 million.

Governor Noem says the purchase saved the State of South Dakota $3.31 million over the budgeted amount. The savings will be reverted to the State General Fund.

Officials also say the state saved an additional $1.5 million in pending maintenance costs on the two planes that have been sold.

