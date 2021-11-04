New Poll Shows South Dakota Wants A.G. Ravnsborg Out

A new poll recently asks South Dakota voters if they would like to see South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg removed from office. The response? Pretty overwhelming.

An article from the South Dakota News Watch is reporting that the statewide poll was conducted over the phone in late October. 500 registered voters from the state participated in this survey. Based on this poll's results, the vast majority of South Dakotans are in favor of the South Dakota Legislature removing Attorney General Ravnsborg.

The survey from South Dakota News Watch explains, "66.8% of respondents strongly or somewhat support the removal of Ravnsborg by the Legislature, with 13.8% opposed and 19.4% undecided." 44.6% of the participants say that they "were strongly in favor of removal."

This information comes in the midst of Attorney General Ravnsborg facing impeachment charges after his involvement with the September 12th, 2020 car accident, which resulted in Ravnsborg killing 55-year-old Joseph Boever. In fact, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been vocal about Attorney General Ravnsborg needing to resign.

A previous story explains that Ravnsborg was driving on Highway 14 just a mile west of Highmore when he hit Joseph Boever at around 10:30 PM on the night of September 12th. Originally, Ravnsborg believed that he hit a deer when dialing 911. He did search the ditch along with the surrounding area and found nothing. It was not until the morning of September 13th that Ravnsborg discovered the body while retrieving his car, which was left inoperable by the crash.

Ravnsborg was only charged with three misdemeanors from this fatal crash. His charges include the following:

Careless driving

Operating a vehicle while using a mobile device

Driving lane violation for driving outside of his lane

Time will tell to determine the fate of Attorney General Ravnsborg.

