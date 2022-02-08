Mobile Sports Betting Bill Clears Another Hurdle in South Dakota Legislature
You are one step closer to being able to bet on sporting events on your mobile devices in South Dakota.
Monday (February 7) in Pierre, the South Dakota Senate passed a proposal that would allow the issue to go before voters this November.
According to Legal Sports Report, the Senate passed SJR 502 by an 18-17 vote.
The proposal now needs approval from the State House of Representatives before it would make it to the November 2022 ballot.
In 2020, South Dakota Voters approved sports betting in the city of Deadwood and sportsbooks opened there in September of 2021.
According to the latest data, sports betting in South Dakota made $254,582 during the first four months of operation, generating $22,912 in state tax revenue.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- The Top 10 "Most Redneck" Towns in Iowa
- A Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant Surprisingly Closes
- Can Just Anyone Carry A Loaded Handgun In South Dakota?
- Car Stolen From Sioux Falls Family's Garage Hits Cars And Deck