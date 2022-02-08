Mobile Sports Betting Bill Clears Another Hurdle in South Dakota Legislature

Mobile Sports Betting Bill Clears Another Hurdle in South Dakota Legislature

scyther5 via Getty Stock/ThinkStock

You are one step closer to being able to bet on sporting events on your mobile devices in South Dakota.

Monday (February 7) in Pierre,  the South Dakota Senate passed a proposal that would allow the issue to go before voters this November.

According to Legal Sports Report, the Senate passed SJR 502 by an 18-17 vote.

Get our free mobile app

The proposal now needs approval from the State House of Representatives before it would make it to the November 2022 ballot.

In 2020, South Dakota Voters approved sports betting in the city of Deadwood and sportsbooks opened there in September of 2021.

According to the latest data, sports betting in South Dakota made $254,582 during the first four months of operation, generating $22,912 in state tax revenue.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896

To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Gambling, South Dakota, South Dakota Legislature
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top