NFL Suspends Four Players For Gambling Violations

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely -- through at least the 2023 season -- for betting on NFL games last season.

Player and suspension:

Rashod Berry, Indianapolis, indefinite*

Stanley Berryhill, Detroit, 6 games*

Quintez Cephus, Detroit, indefinite*

C.J. Moore, Detroit, indefinite*

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Tennessee, 6 games

Isaiah Rodgers, Indianapolis, Indefinite*

Demetrius Taylor, Free Agent, indefinite

Shaka Toney, Washington, indefinite

Jameson Williams, Detroit, 6 games

*Later released

In addition, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for betting on other sports at the workplace. The four suspensions were announced Thursday by the NFL.

The Colts subsequently announced that both Rodgers and Berry have been waived as a consequence of their suspensions.

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance," general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. "As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

Sources familiar with the activity on the online sportsbook account used by Rodgers told ESPN's David Purdum on Thursday that upward of 100 bets were placed, including at least one wager on a game involving the Colts.

A source told ESPN that friends of Rodgers, who were in Florida, encouraged him to place many of the wagers, the majority of which were in the $25-$50 range. Legal sports betting was not available in Florida this past football season. The largest wager placed through the account was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by a Colts running back, which won.

The NFL investigation into the gambling violations did not find evidence of any game manipulation, a league source told Purdum.

Rodgers, 25, acknowledged his situation on social media earlier this month, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

