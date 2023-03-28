Green Bay Packers Season Win Total Over/Under Revealed

Green Bay Packers Season Win Total Over/Under Revealed

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Season may still be far away, but that hasn't stopped the sports gambling community from setting anticipated win totals to bet on.

Draft Kings Sportsbook released their preseason win totals for all 32 NFL teams, and the Green Bay Packers mark is quite a bit lower than usual.

The anticipated loss of veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, partnered with a few big roster questions has the Packers' over/under set at 7.5 for the season:

Get our free mobile app

Here's an official look:

loading...

The Packers are definitely a talented team, but the big question mark remains at Quarterback. Can Jordan Love step in and make the Packers a contender for the division and the postseason this Fall?

Here is a look at the projected totals for the entirety of the NFC North:

Detroit Lions - 9.5

Minnesota Vikings - 8.5

Chicago Bears & Green Bay Packers - 7.5

Get a look at all of the 32 NFL teams projected win totals at the link below.

Source: Sportsbook.DraftKings.com

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Bears, Chicago, detroit, Gambling, gb, Green Bay Packers, Lions, Minnesota, NFC, NFC North, NFL, over under, Sports Betting, Vikings, win totals
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls