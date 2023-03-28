Green Bay Packers Season Win Total Over/Under Revealed

The 2023 NFL Season may still be far away, but that hasn't stopped the sports gambling community from setting anticipated win totals to bet on.

Draft Kings Sportsbook released their preseason win totals for all 32 NFL teams, and the Green Bay Packers mark is quite a bit lower than usual.

The anticipated loss of veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, partnered with a few big roster questions has the Packers' over/under set at 7.5 for the season:

Here's an official look:

The Packers are definitely a talented team, but the big question mark remains at Quarterback. Can Jordan Love step in and make the Packers a contender for the division and the postseason this Fall?

Here is a look at the projected totals for the entirety of the NFC North:

Detroit Lions - 9.5

Minnesota Vikings - 8.5

Chicago Bears & Green Bay Packers - 7.5

Get a look at all of the 32 NFL teams projected win totals at the link below.

Source: Sportsbook.DraftKings.com