Alabama Falls in AP Poll Despite Two Wins Last Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt on the road and South Carolina at home last week. Despite the two conference victories the Crimson Tide fell one spot to No. 25 in the AP Poll.

Last week the Crimson Tide went on the road to Memorial Gymnasium and won a 74-72 game to end the Commodores four-game home winning streak. Alabama followed up that performance with a strong 90-71 home victory over South Carolina that put the Tide all alone in fifth place in the SEC standings.

The Tide will finish its regular season this week with a mid-week home game against Texas A&M and a Saturday road game against LSU. Both games are big for Alabama in terms of seeding for the upcoming SEC Tournament in Tampa.

Should Alabama win just one of its remaining two games, the Crimson Tide will have secured back-to-back 20 win seasons for the first time since Anthony Grant managed the feat three years in a row, 2010-13.

Despite playing the nation's most difficult schedule this season, head coach Nate Oats has guided his team to a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The last time the Crimson Tide appeared in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments was 2005-06.

Alabama's next matchup is Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. CT. The game can be viewed on SECNetwork or heard on 95.3 The Bear and on the 95.3The Bear App.

