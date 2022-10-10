ALDS &#038; NLDS Set To Begin MLB Fall Classic

ALDS & NLDS Set To Begin MLB Fall Classic

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If you're a sports fan then this is one of the best times of the year. It's all happening now! The NFL and College Football are in the thick of it. Players are getting back on the hardwood and the ice. And now it's time for the boys of summer to shine.

Major League Baseball's postseason is set and will begin on Tuesday, October 11 now that the Wild Card games have been decided.


In the AL, the Cleveland Guardians knocked out the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Seattle Mariners stunned the Toronto Blue Jays to start their first postseason in 21 years. Cleveland moves on to play the New York Yankees in the ALDS. The Mariners move on to play the No. 1 seeded Houston Astros.

In the NL, the Philadelphia Phillies swept the Cardinals and will now face the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Finally, the New York Mets -- after being relegated to the wild-card round by the Braves, who came back from a 10½-game deficit to win the NL East -- were upset by the San Diego Padres. San Diego now faces the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

American League:
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees

National League:
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres vs LA Dodgers

Looking ahead to the World Series:
World Series
Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Friday, October 28
Game 2: Saturday, October 29
Game 3: Monday, October 31
Game 4: Tuesday, November 1
Game 5*: Wednesday, November 2
Game 6*: Friday, November 4
Game 7*: Saturday, November 5
*if necessary

