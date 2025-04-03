Ohtani Walks it Off, Dodgers 8-0 in Historic MLB Start

LOS ANGELES -- Aside from his ability to pitch and hit and stretch the boundaries of imagination, Shohei Ohtani has displayed another singular trait in his time in the major leagues: an ability to meet the moment. Or, perhaps, for the moment to meet him.

And so on Wednesday night, with his Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stay unbeaten, the score tied in the bottom of the ninth and more than 50,000 fans standing and clenching the Ohtani bobbleheads they lined up hours in advance for, Ohtani approached the batter's box -- and his teammates expected greatness.

"He's going to end this right here," Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said he thought to himself.

Get our free mobile app

"We knew," starting pitcher Blake Snell said. "It's just what he does."

Validation came instantly. Ohtani stayed back on a first-pitch changeup from Raisel Iglesias near the outside corner and shot it toward straightaway center field, 399 feet away, for a walk-off home run, sending the Dodgers to a 6-5, come-from-behind victory over the reeling Atlanta Braves.

"I don't think anybody didn't expect him to hit a walk-off home run there," Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman said. "It's just a question of where he'd hit it."

The Dodgers are 8-0, topping the 1933 New York Yankees of Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth for the longest winning streak to begin a season for a reigning champion. The Braves, meanwhile, are 0-7, the type of record no team has ever recovered from to make the playoffs. And Ohtani, with three home runs and a 1.126 OPS this season, just keeps meeting moments.

"He's pretty good, huh?" Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. "It's Shohei. He's going to do that. He's going to do things better than that."

On Aug. 23, Ohtani reached the 40/40 club with a walk-off grand slam. Five days later, the Dodgers staged a second giveaway of his bobblehead -- one that saw his now-famous dog, Decoy, handle the ceremonial first pitch -- and Ohtani led off with a home run. On Sept. 19, Ohtani clinched his first postseason berth and ascended into the unprecedented 50/50 club with one of the greatest single-game performances in baseball history with six hits, three homers, two steals and 10 RBIs. Barely two weeks later, he homered in his first playoff game.

When Ohtani came up Wednesday, he had what he described as a simple approach.

"I was looking for a really good pitch to hit," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "If I didn't get a good pitch to hit, I was willing to walk."

He got a good pitch. And of course, he sent it out.

"You just feel that he's going to do something special," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "And I just like the way he's not pressing. He's in the strike zone, and when he does that, there's just no one better."

The Dodgers began their much-anticipated season with a couple of breezy wins over the Chicago Cubs in Japan, even though Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman did not play. They returned home, brought out iconic rapper Ice Cube to present the World Series trophy on one afternoon, received their rings the next night and swept a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Then came the Braves, and the Dodgers swept them too -- even though Freeman, nursing an ankle injury caused by slipping in the shower, didn't participate.

The Dodgers already have two walk-offs and six comeback wins this season.