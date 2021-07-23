ALERT: Missing South Dakota Girl

Minnehaha County girl has been missing since early Friday morning.

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenage girl. 13-year old Paislee Dammer has not been seen since the early morning hours of Friday, July 23.

According to the South Dakota Endangered Missing Advisory, it is not known if Dammer left her home voluntarily.

Dammer is described as 4'11", 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair. And was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. She also wears black-framed glasses.

If you have any information to help authorities locate Dammer please call 367.7000.