Inmate Brandon Scott on Escape Status

Prison inmate Brandon Scott was placed on escape status after not returning from a community service job site on Thursday.

According to a release from the South Dakota State Penitentiary, 39-yr old Scott is described as a white male. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Scott is serving sentences from Sanborn County and Minnehaha County for eluding a police officer, Yankton County for grand theft, and Minnehaha County for failure to appear.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Scott, they need to contact law enforcement.