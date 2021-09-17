A pair of inmates from the South Dakota State Penitentiary has been officially placed on escape status after they stole a vehicle and drove off from a community service project, Friday (September 17).

Dakota News Now is reporting that 32-year-old Thomas Wilson and 22-year-old Peyton Laird drove off in a stolen pearl white 2010 Buick Enclave from a community project in Sioux Falls.

The vehicle has a South Dakota license plate, WAR45, with a Special Olympics logo affixed to it.

Wilson, who is serving sentences from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery, is described as a 32-year-old Native American male. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Laird, who is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary from Minnehaha County, is described as 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see the Wilson or Laird or know of their whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

