Sioux Falls Community Work Center Inmate Escapes

An inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary is missing.

According to the Department of Corrections, 22-year-old Noah Schuler left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center Tuesday (May 3) without authorization and has been placed on escaped status.

Schuler is serving sentences from Codington County for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-11 inches tall, and 165 pounds.

Leaving a community work center without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Please contact law enforcement if you see Schuler or know of his whereabouts.

