All American Gymnastics Academy Free Fall Open House

All American Gymnastics Academy will be hosting a FREE Fall Open House!

Stop by on Wednesday, August 18 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. to check out their incredible gym. All American Gymnastics Academy is located at 7321 South Grasslands Place, just South of 69th and Cliff.

The FREE Fall Open House will offer free open gym and inflatables! Check out the trampolines, the ninja and parkour courses, and test out the gymnastics equipment.

Parents can chat with team coaches about various teams and do an on the spot ability test for the kiddos.

Learn about the Fall classes lineup including trampoline and tumbling, ninja zone, parkour, cheer, and, of course, gymnastics.

Parkour is like a rooftop race course!

There is even a parent's observation loft to get a bird's eye view of everything going on or relax in the Yakety Yack Coffee Shack with a cup of coffee and a snack.

During the open house, don't forget to get signed up to win free fall classes, a private birthday party package, or a flat screen TV.