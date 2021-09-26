To say the word unique is overused when referring to just about anything - - is an understatement. But sometimes, not only is it fitting, its true meaning (singular, having no equal) actually applies.

This year's "Taste of Sioux Falls" is the seventh annual presentation of this delectable event. On Thursday, September 30, in the main lobby of the Washington Pavilion, from 5:30 to 7 PM, a number of Downtown Sioux Falls' most talented chefs have again created an exquisite tasting menu.

The unique twist this year? The chef's restaurants are offering gourmet food to go! You will be the designer of your own meal, choosing which extraordinary creations you'll be dining on. You'll also receive a signature "Taste of Sioux Falls" wine glass and many other surprises in your "Grab-to-Go Bag".

You can then head home to dine or join a group of friends for a not-to-be-forgotten cuisine experience. If you'd like, you could also have your food delivered to your vehicle near the main entrance of the Pavilion.

Participating restaurants include:

Crave

Crawford's

Fernson Brewing Company

Leonardo's Cafe

Jacky's Restaurant

M.B. Haskett

ODE to Food & Drinks

Papa Woody's

Prairie Cocoa & Confections

R Wine Bar

Stensland Family Farms

Swamp Daddy's

Tickets are only available online and will not be sold at the door. Raffle tickets may be purchased online and at the event (need not be present to win).

The Grand Prize is a Washington Pavilion Performance Series Four-Show Subscription for Two. Plus there are a number of other extraordinary prizes ranging from a diamond watch to a piece of the Arc of Dreams sculpture.

All proceeds from Taste of Sioux Falls go to support the work and mission of the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.

Source: Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk

