Any Guess on What South Dakota’s Most Dangerous Road Is?

Every state is filled with a number of dangerous streets, roads, and highways.

South Dakota is no exception. We've all traveled a variety of roads that can be real nail-biters or have the ability to raise your blood pressure to an all-time high thanks to really poor drivers, or challenging driving conditions.

There is certainly has no shortage of city streets, county roads, and highways that fall into that dangerous category here in South Dakota.

So what is South Dakota's most dangerous road?

Surprisingly enough, it's not 41st Street on any given Saturday afternoon when the city is filled full of out-of-town shoppers doing 15mph down 41st as they try and find that mattress store cousin Billy was telling them about. Chances are you've probably run across Tina the texting teenager behind the wheel on occasion? She frequents 41st Street often too. Or how about the person attempting to merge across three lanes of traffic at one time. That skilled driver is always a 41st Street favorite. And who can forget the 18-year-old Evel Knievel wanna-be and his buddy that feel the need to drag race down 41st Street doing 70mph on their crotch rockets weaving in and out of traffic. You gotta love those two jack bags.

Believe it or not, 41st Street in Sioux Falls is not the most terrifying drive in South Dakota.

The folks with Only in Your State say that honor goes to nonother than Iron Mountain Road in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota.

Iron Mountain Road is a 17-mile stretch of narrow highway that spans through Custer and Pennington counties in western South Dakota. It has a reputation statewide for being one of the most terrifying drives in the entire state. Due in part to all the curves and windy turns that are especially fun to navigate during the winter months. There are 314 curves and 14 switchbacks to be exact. Sure, it's picturesque alright, but trust me, you're doing the white knuckle shuffle with your hands at 10 and 2 during most of the drive. Especially when you see another vehicle rounding one of those curves coming in your direction. It's a tight squeeze, to say the least. Trust me, if you've ever traveled it, you know that you need to keep your eyes on the road!

Honorable South Dakota dangerous road mentions also go out to...

The Needles Highway in the Black Hills, Catron Boulevard and Highway 16 near Rapid City, the Wildlife Loop State Scenic Byway in Custer State Park, and Interstate 90 that rolls from east to west through South Dakota.

Strangely enough, 41st Street in Sioux Falls didn't make the Only in Your State list. They obviously have yet to encounter Kurt and Wanda from Iowa in their Traverse eating Chick-fil-A while driving 50mph in the turn lane.

