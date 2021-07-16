As the second-half of the major league baseball season gets underway tonight, the Phillies have plenty of holes they need to fill if they want to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season.

Well apparently they are at least willing to kick the tires and make some moves if they play well enough coming out of the All-Star break.

Get our free mobile app

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, with the N.L. East race wide open, the Phillies are one of the teams, that are 'acting like buyers' ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

The Phillies are currently 3.5 games behind the Mets in the N.L. East and are 6.5 games behind in the Wild Card race. If they want to make the playoffs, they are likely going to have to catch the Mets.

With plenty of N.L. East games coming up, they do have a very good opportunity to make a move in the division. They also have the easiest schedule in the baseball - by a longshot.

So if the Phillies want Dave Dombrowski to make a move to help the teams bullpen, starting rotation or another area, they will need to show him right out of the gates that they are worthy of adding so more talent.

Some names to keep an eye on include a trio of closers like Craig Kimbrel of the Cubs, Pittsburgh's Richard Rodriguez or Ian Kennedy from the Texas Rangers.

It starts today with a four-game set with the Marlins, two with the Yankees next week, followed by four games with Atlanta and four games with the Nationals before the MLB trade deadline.

After those games they should have a good idea if they are buyers are sellers.

Things About South Jersey A Man Oughta Know