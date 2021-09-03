Phillies Fighting To Stay Alive While Eagles Prepare for Season

The Philadelphia Phillies are doing their best to keep the fans interested. With the Eagle's regular season starting on the 12th of September in Atlanta, the Phillies find themselves 2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East ahead of Friday Night's games. After winning their first 8 games in August then losing two out of three to the Dodgers and Reds, then they were swept by the Diamondbacks, things didn’t look good. With the bad news about Rhys Hoskins' injury, the loss of both games to the Tampa Bay Rays, and the first game of their next series with the D-Backs. But now the Phillies have won their last six games along with scoring seven runs or more in at least seven straight games for the first time since 1933.

September is always a busy sports month with College Football dominating Labor Day Week followed by the first weekend of the 2021 NFL season with Eagles debuting their new Head Coach versus the Falcons and now the Phillies are in a playoff hunt. This is a local sports fan's dream! There is a full slate of high-profile College Football games every night from Friday through Labor Day this year while the Phillies are in Miami for a three-game set with the Marlins before traveling to Milwaukee to play the Brewers plus the Eagles are preparing for their opener! The Locker Room with Billy Schweim will talk about it all this weekend!

On Saturday’s show, Scott McKay and I will talk about the Phillies plus recap Friday night's game with Miami. We will chat with former Phillies outfielder who played on the 1993 team Milt Thompson about what it's like being in contention for a playoff spot in September. Then we will break down the NFC East and discuss which team has the best shot at winning the division - Find out who we think will win it this season!

On Sunday’s show, Pete Thompson joins me in the studio to discuss the Eagles and we will talk with Brian Baldinger, an analyst for the NFL network about the Birds and his thoughts on the upcoming season. We will also recap the Phillies-Marlins series and get you ready for Sunday’s action.

