The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday that pitcher Spencer Howard has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley

In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned outfielder Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley after he was brought on Tuesday.

Following pitcher Zach Eflin being placed on the injured list on Tuesday, the team needed another pitcher for their bullpen game tonight against the Yankees.

It is unclear how the Phillies plan to use Howard, either has an opener in a bullpen game for a few innings, as a starting pitcher and see how much they can get out of him or as a relief pitcher.

Howard did just throw on 51 pitches at Triple-A four days ago, so he will likely be used in some sort of bullpen role.

Howard last pitched for the Phillies on June 28 against the Cincinnati Reds before being sent back to Lehigh Valley

In his outing against the Reds, Howard went 2.1 innings, struck out one, and allowed two earned runs, giving up four hits.

The following day after that start, the Phillies pitcher was optioned back down to Lehigh Valley.

Howard has been a major disappointment during his big league career, with an inability to pitch more than four innings in any of his starts this season.

In six Triple-A games, this season Howard has been outstanding, with a 1.25 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched, but that hasn't translated to the big leagues. The Phillies right-handed pitcher has posted an ERA of 5.82 in five starts, has struck out 27 hitters in 21.2 innings pitched, giving up 14 earned runs, and has a record of 0-2 on the year.

During his major league career, the 24-year old former top prospect has a career of 5.87 ERA in 46 innings pitched.

The Phillies will look to split their two-game series in New York against the Yankees tonight.