Phillies Tie World Series Record, 5 Homers To Win Game 3

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies tied the record for most home runs hit in a World Series game, belting five in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

All five home runs came off starter Lance McCullers Jr., a record for most homers surrendered by a pitcher in a World Series game.

The Astros hosted the Phillies in the final days of the regular season when McCullers gave up one run over six innings. Tuesday had an entirely different outcome. Bryce Harper (first inning), Alec Bohm (second), Brandon Marsh (second), Kyle Schwarber (fifth) and Rhys Hoskins (fifth) all went deep, making the Phillies the first team in history to hit five home runs in the first five innings of a World Series game.

Coming into the game, McCullers had given up just three earned runs in 11 postseason innings this month. He was pulled after the fifth home run, lasting only 4 1/3 innings, giving up all seven runs. He allowed just four home runs in eight regular-season starts this season.

The Phillies have 17 homers at home this postseason, the third-most in a single postseason all time. They have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 4 on Wednesday.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO continues World Series coverage tonight.

Game 4 Wednesday, November 2

Game 5 Thursday, November 3

*Game 6 Saturday, November 5

*Game 7 Sunday, November 6

*If necessary